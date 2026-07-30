Vedanta Power share price falls 4% after Rs 423 cr loss in maiden Q1 results; key details

Shares of Vedanta Power Ltd tanked over 4 per cent in Thursday's trade to take its losing streak to third straight session. The fresh decline came as the Vedanta's demerged entity reported a net loss of Rs 423 crore for the June quarter, its maiden quarter, weighed down by Rs 364 crore worth exceptional items.
Vedanta Power, which has plans to expand its capacity to 20,000 MW and foray into nuclear power, said its revenue for the quarter rose 31 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,607 crore, with power sales climbing 38 per cent YoY to 5,224 million units, propelled by enhanced generation across its key assets. That said, exceptional one-time loss for the quarter came in at Rs 487 crore against a loss of about Rs 45 crore in the year-ago quarter, dragging the bottom line.