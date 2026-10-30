Vedanta Power stock in focus after firm returns to black in Q2

Vedanta Power Ltd shares are in focus today after the company reported a 38% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,908 crore for the second quarter of FY27. The company also reported a sharp improvement in profitability, with profit after tax (PAT) before exceptional items rising 171% YoY to Rs 101 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 142 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Ebitda more than doubled to Rs 421 crore in Q2 FY27, up 122% from Rs 190 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda margin expanded to 15% from 9% a year earlier. The company reported a net profit of Rs 83 crore for the quarter, against a net loss of Rs 1,688 crore in Q2 FY26. The quarter also marked Vedanta Power's first-ever positive earnings per share (EPS) at Rs 0.21. Power sales increased 26% YoY to 5,593 million units (MU), while net realisation improved to Rs 5.20 per kWh from Rs 4.74 per kWh.