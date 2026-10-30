Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Vedanta Power stock in focus after firm returns to black in Q2

Vedanta Power stock in focus after firm returns to black in Q2

VEDPOWER28.88(-%)

Vedanta Power reported a sharp improvement in profitability, with profit after tax (PAT) before exceptional items rising 171% YoY to Rs 101 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 142 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 8:58 AM IST
Vedanta Power stock in focus after firm returns to black in Q2Vedanta Power shares closed at Rs 28.82 on Thursday, up 0.14% from the previous close of Rs 28.78.

Vedanta Power Ltd shares are in focus today after the company reported a 38% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,908 crore for the second quarter of FY27. The company also reported a sharp improvement in profitability, with profit after tax (PAT) before exceptional items rising 171% YoY to Rs 101 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 142 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Advertisement

Ebitda more than doubled to Rs 421 crore in Q2 FY27, up 122% from Rs 190 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda margin expanded to 15% from 9% a year earlier. The company reported a net profit of Rs 83 crore for the quarter, against a net loss of Rs 1,688 crore in Q2 FY26. The quarter also marked Vedanta Power's first-ever positive earnings per share (EPS) at Rs 0.21. Power sales increased 26% YoY to 5,593 million units (MU), while net realisation improved to Rs 5.20 per kWh from Rs 4.74 per kWh.

Vedanta Power shares closed at Rs 28.82 on Thursday, up 0.14% from the previous close of Rs 28.78. The stock opened at Rs 29.12, touched a high of Rs 29.17 and a low of Rs 28.50 during the session.

Advertisement

Operational performance across its plants supported the quarterly growth. Meenakshi Energy's power sales rose 111% YoY to 1,470 MU, while the Jharsuguda Independent Power Plant recorded plant availability of 98%, compared with 48% in the year-ago quarter. Jharsuguda supplied 873 MU during the quarter, up 187% YoY. Talwandi Sabo Thermal Plant supplied 2,945 MU, marking a 6% increase from the corresponding quarter last year.

For the first half of FY27, revenue rose 35% YoY to Rs 5,515 crore, while Ebitda increased 17% to Rs 712 crore. PAT before exceptional items stood at Rs 42 crore, up 178% from the year-ago period. The company's net debt-to-Ebitda ratio improved to 4.47 times at the end of Q2 FY27, compared with 9.82 times a year earlier. Net debt stood at Rs 7,444 crore, while cash and cash equivalents were Rs 1,063 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 30, 2026 8:58 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more