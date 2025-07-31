Vedanta Q1 earnings: Net profit at Rs 3,185 crore, stock slips

Shares of Vedanta slipped over 2% on Thursday after the metal and mining major reported its Q1 earnings. Net Profit slipped 11.7% to Rs 3,185 crore in Q1 against Rs 3,606 Cr on a year on yaer basis. However, revenue rose 5.8% to Rs 37,824 crore in the June quarter against Rs 35,764 Cr on a YoY basis.

EBITDA came at flat at Rs 9,918 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin slipped to 26.20% in the June 2025 quarter against 27.80% (YoY).

Vedanta's total income rose 5.7 percent to Rs 38,809 crore in the first quarter from Rs 36,698 crore in the same period a year ago. Total expenses climbed to Rs 32,756 crore in the June quarter from Rs 30,772 crore of June 2024 quarter of the previous fiscal.

Vedanta stock fell 2.28% to Rs 424.80 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 434.70 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.66 lakh crore.