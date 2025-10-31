Vedanta Q2 results: Profit falls 59% to Rs 1,798 crore on one-time cost

Vedanta Ltd on Friday reported a 58.69 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,798 crore for the July–September quarter of FY26, primarily due to a one-time cost of Rs 2,067 crore.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 4,352 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 5.94 per cent to Rs 39,868 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 37,449 crore a year ago.

Total income stood at Rs 40,464 crore, up 4 per cent from Rs 38,934 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Commenting on the quarterly earnings, Ajay Goel, CFO at Vedanta, said, "We also declared a dividend of Rs 16 per share during the quarter. We have further improved our leverage. Our Net Debt to EBITDA ratio stands at 1.37x, improving from 1.49x last year."

Operating performance improved during the quarter, with EBITDA increasing 12 per cent YoY to Rs 11,612 crore, driven by higher premiums and forex gains, partly offset by elevated costs and lower volumes.

The EBITDA margin rose 69 basis points (bps) YoY to 34 per cent, excluding the impact of custom smelting at its copper business and one-off gains.

Following the results, shares of Vedanta ended 2.62 per cent lower at Rs 493.60 apiece on BSE.