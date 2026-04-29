Vedanta Q4 results preview: Anil Agrawal-led mining major Vedanta Ltd is set to announce its results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2025 on Wednesday, April 29. It also marks the last day to buy the consolidated entity before the demerger of businesses.

In a nutshell, April 29 is the last day for investors to buy Vedanta shares if they want to be eligible for the four demerged entities, while April 30 will mark the ex-date ahead of the May 1 record date. Investors buying the stock on or after April 30 will not be eligible for the demerger benefits.

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Shares of Vedanta Ltd opened at Rs 749.85 on Wednesday, up 1.45 per cent for the day. Its total market capitalization stood at Rs 2.93 lakh crore. Shares of Vedanta have gained nearly 14 per cent in the last one month, while the stock has gained nearly 45 per cent in the last six months. Vedanta hit its 52-week high at Rs 794.90 on April 21, 2026.



Vedanta Q4 results preview

Kotak Institutional Equities has penciled Vedanta's revenue at Rs 51,119 crore, up 26.4 per cent YoY and 9.6 per cent QoQ. Ebitda is seen at Rs 18,260.4 crore, up 59.3 per cent YoY and 26.6 crore; with Ebitda margins coming at 35.7 per cent rising 481 bps sequentially. Adjusted net profit is seen at Rs 7,934.6 crore, up 127.8 per cent YoY but marginally down QoQ.

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"We forecast aluminum Ebitda to increase QoQ by 25 per cent, primarily due to higher aluminium and lower alumina prices, partially offset by hedged quantities, the oil and gas division with stable Ebitda, Zinc India division Ebitda to increase by 23 per cent QoQ due to higher zinc/silver prices, partially offset by hedged quantities," it added.

Systematix Institutional Equities pencils Vedanta to report a revenue of Rs 47,810 crore in March 2026 quarter, up 18 per cent YoY and 4 per cent QoQ. Ebitda is seen at Rs 17,750 crore, up 55 per cent YoY and 17 per cent QoQ; with Ebitda margins to come in at 37.1 per cent, up 407 bps QoQ. Net profit came in at Rs 6,130 crore, up 132 per cent YoY and 4 per cent QoQ.

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Sales volume is seen flat at 613 kt, little changed for the reported quarter. "Commodity prices, volumes, and lower RM cost to drive growth; likely to outperform peers," added Systematix, citing demerger timeline and reasons for delay as the key things to monitor.

Nuvama Institutional Equities has earmarked Vedanta's revenue at Rs 48,624.6 crore, up 20.2 per cent YoY and 4.2 per cent QoQ. Ebitda is seen penciled at Rs 18,219.5 crore, up 55.4 per cent YoY and 20.1 per cent QoQ. Adjusted net profit is penciled at Rs 8,108.9 crore, up 120.6 per cent YoY and 35.1 per cent QoQ.

"Vedanta’s consolidated Ebitda increased led by higher zinc and aluminium prices. Aluminium segment Ebitda to rise 21 per cent QoQ led by higher average blended aluminium price partially offset by an increase in power cost. Zinc India’s Ebitda to rise by 21 per cent QoQ driven by higher prices and volume, but Zinc international’s Ebitda is likely to decline by 26 per cent QoQ due to lower volume," it added.



Vedanta demerger and last date

Vedanta has fixed May 1 as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for its demerger under the scheme of arrangement. Since stock markets will remain closed on May 1 for Maharashtra Day, April 30 will be treated as the ex-date for the demerger. Under India’s T+1 settlement cycle, shares need to be bought at least one trading day before the ex-date.

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Shareholders who are eligible as on the record date will receive one share each in Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Talwandi Sabo Power, Malco Energy and Vedanta Iron and Steel for every one Vedanta share held. Vedanta will hold a special price discovery session on April 30 from 9:15 am-9:45 am, after which normal trading will begin at 10 am.



Vedanta: listing of new entities

The listing of the demerged entities will take place later and timelines may differ, ranging from a few weeks to several months, depending on regulatory clearances and operational requirements. Each of the demerged companies will have to complete separate approval processes before listing. Vedanta’s demerger plan was approved by the NCLT in December 2025.



Vedanta target prices

Systematix Institutional Equities has a 'buy' rating on Vedanta with a target price of Rs 898. Kotak Institutional Equities also has a 'buy' on it with a target price of Rs 890. ICICIDirect Research has a 'hold' rating on it with a target price of Rs 820. Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a 'neutral' tag on Vedanta with a target price of Rs 750.