Vedanta shares in focus as board to consider fundraising this week 

Vedanta shares in focus as board to consider fundraising this week 

Vedanta shares ended 0.90% higher at Rs 682.35 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 676.25.

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Feb 23, 2026 9:02 AM IST
Vedanta shares in focus as board to consider fundraising this week Vedanta share price today

Shares of metal major Vedanta are in news today after the firm said it proposes to consider a proposal to issue non-convertible debentures (NCDs)on February 25. Vedanta shares ended 0.90% higher at Rs 682.35 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 676.25. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.66 lakh crore. 

"We wish to inform that the Company proposes to hold a meeting of its duly constituted Committee of Directors on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 to consider the proposal for issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis as part of its routine refinancing that is undertaken in ordinary course of business," said Vedanta.  

"The above issuance is pursuant to the Board of Directors' resolution passed at its meeting held on January 31, 2025. Request you to kindly take the above on your records," it added. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 23, 2026 9:02 AM IST
