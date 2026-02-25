Vedanta shares rise 5% amid high market volatility: Two factors behind the metal stock rally today

Shares of Vedanta Ltd were trading higher in a highly volatlie session today after the firm said its panel has cleared raising of Rs 3,000 crore via Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs). Vedanta shares rose over 5% to Rs 732 in the afternoon session today against the previous close of Rs 695.40. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.83 lakh crore.

"We hereby inform that the duly authorized Committee of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, February 25, 2026, has considered and approved the issuance of Unsecured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (“NCDs”) on a private placement basis (upto 3,00,000 nos. of face value Rs 1,00,000/- each) aggregating upto rS 3,000 Crores," said Vedanta.

Sentiment around the metal and mining stock was also positive after BoFA Securities upgraded the mining and metal major to Buy from Neutral. The foreign brokerage also raised the stock's target price to Rs 840 from Rs 480, citing a bullish outlook on aluminium, supportive silver prices and an attractive dividend yield.

The brokerage highlighted a projected FY27E dividend yield of over 6 per cent as an additional supportive factor.