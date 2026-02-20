Vedanta shares rise 88% from 52-week low: What investors should know before placing their bets 

Shares of metal major Vedanta Ltd have risen 88% from their 52-week low in nearly a year. The metal sector share slipped to a 52 week low of Rs 362.20 on April 7, 2025. According to the firm's latest investor presentation, the company is on track to achieve $10 billon EBITDA in the near term, led by over 50 high-impact growth projects.

The projected $10 billion EBITDA comprises $4.4 billion EBITDA from aluminium, $3.7 billion from Vedanta, $0.81 billion from oil & gas, $0.63 bn from iron and steel and $0.35 bn from the power business.

The company also predicted an EBITDA CAGR of 18% in the medium term.

In the current session, Vedanta shares were trading 0.74% higher at Rs 681.15. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.66 lakh crore.

Vedanta stock, which has gained 34% in three months, is set for more upside, believes Kotak Institutional Equities.

According to the brokerage, the conglomerate led by billionaire industrialist Anil Agarwal is best placed to ride the ongoing rally in base and precious metals Kotak Equities has retained its "buy" rating and raised price target to Rs 780 from Rs 650 on the stock.

The brokerage said around 85% of Vedanta's FY2027 estimated Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) is sourced from Aluminium, Zinc and Silver It constitutes nearly 50% from Aluminium, 20% from Zinc and 15% from Silver.

These base and precious metals are either trading at record high levels or at multi-year highs, in the global markets Capacity addition across business segments, ranging from Aluminium to Zinc and Power, over financial year 2027 and 2028 will be an additional driver for the stock price, Kotak Equities said.

Brokerage Geojit is bullish on the stock with a a price target of Rs 791. The brokerage believes the management’s ongoing efforts in cost optimisation, sustainability and portfolio diversification have strengthened the company’s competitive position. Robust execution and favourable industry dynamics support continued momentum and position the company for sustained long-term growth.

According to highlights of the Q3 concall, Vedanta invested ~$1.3 billion in growth capex across its businesses during 9MFY26. The company remains on track to meet its fullyear capex guidance of $1.7 billion, which are focused on strategic projects to drive higher volumes, margin and earnings visibility.

The company posted a strong set of earnings in Q3.

Net profit surged 60% YoY to Rs 7,807 crore, a record high for the company compared to Rs 4,876 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue in Q3 hit an all-time high of Rs 45,899 crore, marking a 19% YoY increase against Rs 16,742 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA surged 37 per cent to Rs 6,866 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rs 5,013 crore in the same quarter last year. The EBITDA margin remained flat at 29.4 per cent year-on-year, mirroring the stability seen in the previous fiscal year's third quarter.