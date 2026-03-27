Vedanta shares to turn ex-dividend today; key details

Shares of Vedanta Ltd, which are up 48 per cent in the past six months, will turn ex-date for dividend today. The board of the metals & mining major had recently announced a third interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share for FY26, totalling Rs 4,300 crore. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd, Angel One Ltd and Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd are among other listed stocks that will also turn ex-date for dividend today.

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The record date for identifying eligible investors to receive the dividend has been set as March 28, Saturday, Vedanta had said earlier. The stock settled at Rs 669.80 apiece on Wednesday. Thursday was a market holiday on account of Shri Ram Navami.

This marked the third interim dividend by the Anil Agarwal company for the ongoing financial year, with the previous two interim dividends announced at Rs 16 per share and Rs 7 per share, respectively. The latest payout has taken the total FY26 dividend to Rs 34 per share.

Vedanta had said at the time of announcing the corporate action that the dividend would be paid within the stipulated timelines, as prescribed under law.

Vedanta dividend history

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Vedanta had earlier paid dividends worth Rs 6,256 crore last year, with a record date of August 26, 2025. It also paid Rs 2,737 crore as dividends, with a record date of June 24, 2025. The three interim dividends so far totalled Rs 13,293 crore.

In total, Vedanta declared a dividend of Rs 43.50 per share in FY25, amounting to Rs 16,772 crore. As per AceEquity, it had announced a dividend of Rs 29.50 per share, worth Rs 10,959 crore in FY24, and Rs 101.50 per share, amounting to Rs 37,572 crore, in FY23.

Vedanta shares were also in focus recently after the company moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, challenging the National Company Law Tribunal nod to Adani Group’s bid to acquire Jaiprakash Associates. Vedanta said the matter pertained solely to a legal proceeding initiated in its capacity as a stakeholder and did not have any material impact on its operations, financial position or performance.

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“We wish to reiterate that the company is and will continue to comply with SEBI Listing Regulations and keep the stock exchange(s) duly informed of all material information and events, including price sensitive information, in accordance with the applicable provisions,” Vedanta said on March 31.