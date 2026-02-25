Up 91% from 52-week low, Vedanta stock gets an upgrade from BoFA 

Shares of Vedanta Ltd are in focus today after BoFA Securities upgraded the mining and metal major to Buy from Neutral. The foreign brokerage also raised the stock's target price to Rs 840 from Rs 480, citing a bullish outlook on aluminium, supportive silver prices and an attractive dividend yield.

The brokerage highlighted a projected FY27E dividend yield of over 6 per cent as an additional supportive factor.

Vedanta stock has already risen 91.49% from its 52-week low in nearly a year. The metal sector share slipped to a 52 week low of Rs 362.20 on April 7, 2025.

The brokerage raised its FY26E-28 EBITDA forecast by 16-21% expecting higher aluminium forecasts, higher fair value of Hindustan Zinc, rupee depreciation and a reduced holding-company discount of 5% (against 15% earlier).

In the previous session, Vedanta shares rose 2.05% to Rs 695.40. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.71 lakh crore.

Vedanta stock has gained 40.57% in three months. The company posted a strong set of earnings in Q3.

Net profit surged 60% YoY to Rs 7,807 crore, a record high for the company compared to Rs 4,876 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue in Q3 hit an all-time high of Rs 45,899 crore, marking a 19% YoY increase against Rs 16,742 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA surged 37 per cent to Rs 6,866 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rs 5,013 crore in the same quarter last year. The EBITDA margin remained flat at 29.4 per cent year-on-year, mirroring the stability seen in the previous fiscal year's third quarter.