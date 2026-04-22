Hindustan Zinc Q4 results, dividend announcement schedule: Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a Vedanta group company, has announced that its board will meet later this week to consider its results for the fourth quarter (Q4) and the financial year ended March 31, 2026 (FY26), along with the declaration of the first interim dividend for FY27.

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Date and time

The board meeting is scheduled for Friday, April 24. The announcements are likely to come during the latter half of the trading session, although there is no official confirmation from the company on the exact timing yet.

Q4 preview

Brokerage Systematix Institutional Equities stated that Hindustan Zinc is likely to see strongest profitability growth and margin expansion. It added that silver prices could be the key earnings driver for the quarter.

It expects a 56 per cent and 33 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in Q4 FY26 profit after tax (PAT) and revenue, respectively. The brokerage has assigned a 'Buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 755.

Dividend history

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Hindustan Zinc last announced an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share, with June 17, 2025, set as the record date. Prior to that, the company declared two interim dividends in 2024 -- Rs 19 per share (record date: August 28) and Rs 10 per share (record date: May 15).

In 2023, it had announced interim dividends of Rs 6 per share (record date: December 14) and Rs 7 per share (record date: July 14).

Previous quarter earnings

The Vedanta group firm reported a standalone net profit of Rs 3,879 crore for the previous quarter, up 46.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 2,647 crore. Revenue from operations rose 27.5 per cent YoY to Rs 10,922 crore, compared with Rs 8,556 crore in the year-ago period.

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Stock performance

At last check, Hindustan Zinc shares were trading 0.42 per cent higher at Rs 590.95 on Wednesday. The stock has gained 21.17 per cent over the past one month.