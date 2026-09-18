Veegaland Developers IPO shares make decent debut; stock lists at 10% premium on NSE

Shares of Veegaland Developers made a decent stock market debut on Friday, September 18 as the real estate player was listed at Rs 154 on NSE, a premium of 10 per cent over the issue price of Rs 140 apiece. Similarly, the stock was listed with a premium of 7.68 per cent at Rs 151 on BSE Ltd.
As of the listing price, investors of Veegaland Developers made a profit of up to Rs 1,500 on each lot allotted to them. Listing of Veegaland Developers has been slightly above the expectations. Ahead of the debut, the stock was commanding a grey market premium of 8-9 per shares, suggesting a listing pop of nearly 10 per cent for the investors.