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'Victim of motivated complaints': PR Sundar says will pursue legal remedies in sexual harassment case

'Victim of motivated complaints': PR Sundar says will pursue legal remedies in sexual harassment case

In May 2023, SEBI had barred the financial influencer and options trader, his wife Mangayarkarasi Sundar, and his company Mansun Consultancy from the securities market for a period of one year.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 5, 2026 11:28 AM IST
'Victim of motivated complaints': PR Sundar says will pursue legal remedies in sexual harassment caseSundar categorically denies all allegations made against him and stated that he has committed no offence whatsoever.

PR Sundar, an options trader and finfluencer, on Wednesday said he had become a victim of "motivated complaints and baseless allegations." His comments came after a TV news reader filed a complaint against him, which Sundar alleged was intended to "damage his reputation and standing in society."

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"Just a matter of time, all the truth will come out. Until then, haters and a certain section of media can enjoy," he said in a post on X.

In May 2023, SEBI barred the financial influencer and options trader, his wife Mangayarkarasi Sundar, and his company Mansun Consultancy from the securities market for a period of one year over alleged violation of investment advisers norms. Earlier in 2022, Sundar faced flak for his distasteful comments on Twitter, has apologised on his YouTube handle regarding the same.

In a video titled "I lost my patience. I am sorry," Sundar then said: "people say I should not have used certain unparliamentary words and I do agree."

In a statement that Sundar shared today, Sundar categorically denied all allegations made against him and stated that he has committed no offence whatsoever. He maintained that the complaint is entirely false, motivated, and a calculated attempt to intimidate him and derail the legitimate legal proceedings initiated in relation to the property dispute.

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While he did not elaborate on the nature of the complaint, according to a report by The New Indian Express, he is accused him of sexual harassment, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation. Business Today could not independently verify the news report.

Sundar is followed by 6.43 lakh X users.

"Mr. P.R. Sundar has complete faith in the rule of law and the independence of the judicial system. He will continue to pursue all remedies available to him under law and is fully confident that the truth will emerge through the due process of justice," the statement read.

Mansun Consultancy, where Sundar is Managing Director, is the owner of a residential property situated at Nungambakkam. He alleged that the property is presently occupied by a police officer in Tamil Nadu, in the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) (Technical Services), who he alleged is in unauthorised occupation and has failed to vacate and hand over possession despite repeated requests.

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Sundar insisted that the police officer retaliated by influencing and orchestrating the filing of a false and malicious complaint against him through the television news reader.

Sundar said he had submitted complaints to the Director General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, seeking appropriate action in accordance with law.

However, despite the complaints having been made, and the Commissioner's assurance to take action against the police officer, no action has been taken thus far, he said, saying a witch-hunt has now been followed.

"The parties have exchanged legal notices in relation to the property dispute, and M/s. Mansun Consultancies Pvt. Ltd. is initiating appropriate civil proceedings before the competent court for recovery of possession and other consequential reliefs," Sundar said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 5, 2026 11:09 AM IST
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