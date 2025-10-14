Vijay Kedia owns silver ETFs, gold bonds; recalls Hunt brothers, says he won’t invest further

Market veteran Vijay Kedia said he owns small quantities of silver ETFs and gold bonds but would not invest further in gold or silver at current prices. He noted that his stock market returns have been flat over the past year, but he remains content and continues to prefer equities over bullion or ETFs.

Advertisement

Kedia, in an interview to Business Today, observed that investors tend to forget quickly, pointing out that many stocks have delivered 2–10 times returns in the past four years. He added that rotations between asset classes are natural and that the stock market’s FOMO (fear of missing out) has now reached the bullion market, something he called part and parcel of the markets.

Recalling the infamous Hunt brothers of the 1980s, who were accused of manipulating the silver market, Kedia noted that silver prices crashed from $40–50 to $6 and have only recently regained those levels after four decades. Gold, on the other hand, he said, has risen nearly tenfold in rupee terms, highlighting that gold and silver are different animals.

Advertisement

Kedia shared that he exited a few stocks this year to raise cash and has redeployed the funds into select liquid stocks, as he currently lacks strong new investment ideas. He expressed a liking for the hospital sector due to its bright prospects but said valuations remain expensive. He also mentioned investing in a PSU bank, calling it cheap but lacking momentum.

According to Kedia, investors need to remain patient over the next five to six months. He added that largecaps are attracting interest as they are perceived to be safer.

“So maybe largecaps are offering that kind of opportunity. But when the market turns around, earnings visibility improves, and the economy starts accelerating, I think midcaps and smallcaps will come alive again,” he said.