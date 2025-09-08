Vikram Solar, Acme Solar, Inox Wind shares gain up to 7% today; here's why

Renewable stocks Acme Solar Holdings, Vikram Solar and Inox Wind gained up to 7 per cent after the three companies updated stock exchanges after the recent developments, with Vikram Solar wining an order from L&T Construction, Inox Wind getting rating upgrade on its bank loan facilities and Acme Solar placing an order for 2GWh Battery Energy Storage System order through Posco International Corporation.

Acme Solar Holdings shares jumped 4.57 per cent to hit fresh high of Rs 310. With this latest order, ACME Solar’s cumulative BESS procurement surpasses 5 GWh, following a previous order of 3.1 GWh BESS placed in July 2025. CEO Nikhil Dhingra said the strategic purchase will ensure timely availability of BESS system, playing a key role in de-risking project commissioning timelines & accelerating overall project delivery.”

Vikram Solar advanced 7 per cent to Rs 345.50. The Kolkata-based company secured an order from L&T Construction to supply 336 MW of high-efficiency solar modules for deployment at the Khavda Renewable Energy Park in Gujarat. The stock, which was listed on August 26, is down 3 per cent from its IPO issue price of Rs 332 and 9.7 per cent from August 26 closing of Rs 356.40 apiece.

Inox Wind was up 0.82 per cent to Rs 147 on BSE. Inox Wind Ltd, whose shares are down 21 per cent year-to-date (YTD), was in focus after the wind turbine generator maker said its long-term banking facilities rating was upgraded from ‘A+’ to ‘AA-’. While the company did not name the agency, it was likely Acuité Ratings, which on September 5 assigned a long-term rating of ‘ACUITE AA-’ and a short-term rating of ‘ACUITE A1+’ on Rs 335 crore bank facilities, with a ‘Stable’ outlook. Acuite also upgraded the long-term rating on Rs 15 crore bank loan facilities from ‘ACUITE A+’ to ‘ACUITE AA-’ and reaffirmed the short-term rating of ‘ACUITE A1+’ on Rs 351.5 crore facilities.