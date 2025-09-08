Vikram Solar shares in focus after L&T Construction order win

Shares of Vikram Solar, a solar photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturers, are in focus on Monday morning after the Kolkata-based company secured a major order from L&T Construction to supply 336 MW of high-efficiency solar modules for deployment at the Khavda Renewable Energy Park in Gujarat. The stock, which was listed on August 26, is down 3 per cent from its IPO issue price of Rs 332 and 9.7 per cent from August 26 closing of Rs 356.40 apiece.

The company will deliver its latest Hypersol G12R modules, built on N-type technology, known for improved bifaciality of up to 80 per cent, superior high-temperature performance, and minimal year-on-year degradation of 0.4 per cent. Vikram Solar said the advanced features of the G12R modules would boost Balance-of-System (BOS) efficiency and help reduce the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), thereby enhancing cost competitiveness.

“Khavda has immense potential for solar energy, and this project will play a pivotal role in harnessing that opportunity. Each project we deliver is a testament to the trust placed in Vikram Solar’s technology, performance, and commitment to excellence,” said Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director of Vikram Solar.

The order underscores Gujarat’s position as a frontrunner in India’s renewable energy drive, with the Khavda Renewable Energy Park emerging as one of the world’s largest solar power projects. Earlier in May 2025, Vikram Solar won a 326 MW module supply contract from Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited (GIPCL) for the same park.

Vikram Solar, with a cumulative production capacity of 4.5 GW, is among the largest PV module manufacturers in India and has a presence across 39 countries. The company has been named a “Top Performer” in PVEL’s 2025 PV Module Reliability Scorecard and features in BloombergNEF’s Tier 1 solar PV module manufacturer list.

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, Vikram Solar reported a net profit of Rs 139.83 crore with a net revenue of Rs 3,459.53 crore. Its net profit stood at Rs 79.72 crore with a revenue of Rs 2,523.96 crore for the year 2024-25. The company shall command a total market capitalization of Rs 12,009 crore.