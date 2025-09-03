Vikran Engineering, Anlon Healthcare: 2 IPOs to list today; check latest GMP



Keywords: Vikran Engineering IPO, Anlon Healthcare IPO, Vikran Engineering IPO shares listing price, Anlon Healthcare IPO shares listing price, Vikran Engineering IPO latest gmp, Anlon Healthcare IPO latest gmp, Vikran Engineering IPO grey market premium, Anlon Healthcare IPO grey market premium



Two companies- Vikran Engineering and Anlon Healthcare- are set to make their stock market debuts on Wednesday, September 03. Both the issues, despite being from different sectors, are likely to deliver muted listing pop to the investors, if one goes by the latest signals from the grey market.



Both the issues have seen a sharp correction in their respective grey market premium (GMP), which has crashed up to 80 per cent from their peaks. The mixed trends of bidding, volatile market sentiments and consistent selling pressure has been denting listing prospects of these two issues. Both the issues were open for bidding between August 26-29.



Ahead of its listing, shares of Vikran Engineering are commanding a premium (GMP) of Rs 6.5 per share. This can be translated into a grey market premium of Rs 6-7 per cent for the investors. It has fallen from Rs 21 apiece. Similarly, Anlon Healthcare's GMP currently stands at Re 1 apiece, tumbling from Rs 5 per share. This hints at a flat listing for the company.



Thane-based Vikran Engineering sold its shares for Rs 92-97 apeice with a lot size of 148 shares and its multiples thereafter to raise a total of Rs 772 crore via IPO. The IPO was a mix of fresh issue of Rs 721 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to Rs 51 crore. The issue was overall subscribed 23.59 times, fetching more than 19.62 applications.



Anlon Healthcare raised a total of Rs 121.03 crore via IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of up to 1,33,00,000 equity shares. It sold its shares for Rs 86-91 apiece, with a lot size of 164 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed 7.13 times, attracting roughly around 3.35 lakh applications.



Pantomath Capital Advisors and Systematix Corporate Services served as the book running lead managers for Vikran Engineering IPO and Bigshare Services was appointed as the registrar of it. Interactive Financial Services was the book running lead manager of Anlon Healthcare IPO and Kfin Technologies served as the registrar.

Advertisement