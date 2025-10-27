Vikran Engineering shares rise 8% on major order win, more details 

Shares of Vikran Engineering zoomed over 8% on Monday after the civil construction firm said it won an order worth Rs 354 crore. Vikran Engineering stock rose 8.11% to Rs 106.94 against the previous close of Rs 98.91. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2,654.94 crore.

The turnkey EPC contract has been given by Ellume Energy MH SolarOne Private Limited (SPV) for the 100 MW AC / 120 MW DC Solar Power Project in Maharashtra.

Advertisement

Under the terms of the Letter of Award (LOA), Vikran Engineering will execute the project on a lump-sum turnkey basis, encompassing comprehensive design, engineering, procurement, construction, installation, testing, and commissioning of the solar power plant, ensuring it becomes fully operational for its intended purpose.

The scope also includes adherence to stringent technical standards, safety norms, and performance monitoring systems, with all major components such as PV modules, inverters, and transformers sourced from Tier-1 manufacturers in compliance with IEC and BIS standards.

Vikran Engineering Limited is a diversified EPC player with expertise across Power Transmission & Distribution, Water

Infrastructure, and Railway Electrification, supported by emerging capabilities in Solar EPC and Smart Metering. The company provides end-to-end turnkey solutions spanning conceptualization, design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning, enabling it to capture the full value chain of project execution.