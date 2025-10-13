Shares of Viviana Power Tech Limited rose 17% to their record high on Monday after the power sector firm signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 2,448.00 crore with the Gujarat government on the inaugural day of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) 2025.

The NSE-listed SME firm Viviana Power Tech's stock rose 17% to a record high of Rs 1,860 today against the previous close of Rs 1591.10. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1082.72 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"Viviana Power Tech Limited has signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Government of Gujarat on the inaugural day of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) 2025. The MoU signing, worth Rs. 2,448.00 Crores (Rupees Two Thousand Four Hundred Forty-Eight Crores Only), scope of work including the design, supply, and execution of substations, power transmission and distribution systems, including establishment and modification works; renewable energy initiatives; smart grid upgrades; and the manufacturing and supply of transformers. These projects mark a significant step in Viviana Power Tech Limited’s support for Gujarat’s clean energy and infrastructure goals and are expected to generate employment for over 2,000 people across the state," said the power sector player.

Viviana Power Tech is engaged in the business of Power transmission, Distribution, and Industrial Electrical EPC projects (Engineering, Procurement, and construction), includes a wide range of services such as Supply, Erection, Testing and commissioning of Power Transmission lines, EHV substations, Power Distribution Network Establishment, Underground Cable laying, and Upgradation and modification of existing power systems, manufacturing of Transformers and Real estate development.