Vodafone Idea launches 5G services in Delhi-NCR; stock climbs

Vodafone Idea (Vi) said it would initiate high-speed 5G services in Delhi-NCR from 15 May (Thursday), marking a pivotal step in its nationwide 5G rollout. "The capital region joins Vi's growing 5G footprint as part of the initial phase of the roll out, which has already seen launches in Mumbai, Chandigarh and Patna. The telco is all set to roll out 5G in all 17 priority circles, where it has acquired 5G spectrum, by August this year," the telecom operator stated in an exchange filing.

The rollout in Delhi NCR is executed in partnership with Ericsson, focusing on energy-efficient and lighter hardware solutions.

Vi mentioned that its 5G infrastructure expansion is supported by a Rs 55,000 crore capital expenditure over three years. The company is utilising AI-powered Self-Organising Network (SON) technology to further optimise network performance. Employing a 5G Non-StandAlone (NSA) architecture ensures a smooth transition between 4G and 5G networks, offering users a seamless experience.

As part of its 5G rollout, Vi offers an introductory package for users with 5G-enabled devices, including unlimited data starting at Rs 299. The telco highlighted that the collaboration with Ericsson is crucial for deploying next-generation technologies in Delhi NCR, aiming to improve overall network efficiency and user satisfaction.

This infrastructure expansion is designed not only for consumer use but also to empower businesses with advanced mobile technologies and industry-grade solutions. As the rollout progresses, cities like Bengaluru and Mysuru are next, with other key markets set to follow in the coming months.

By August, Vi aims to establish a robust 5G network across 17 circles, aligning with the company’s broader vision of digital empowerment for India.

On the stock-specific front, Vodafone Idea shares rose 0.58 per cent to settle at Rs 6.98.