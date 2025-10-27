Vodafone Idea share price jumps 10% to breach Rs 10 mark; here's why

Shares of Vodafone Idea surged 10 per cent on Monday, reclaiming double-digit levels, after reports that the Supreme Court has allowed the Centre to reconsider the reassessment of the company’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. The decision was taken keeping in mind the interests of nearly 20 crore consumers of the telecom operator, Economic Times reported.

Advertisement

Following the development, the stock rose 9.67 per cent to hit a high of Rs 10.55 on BSE.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai delivered the order after hearing Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who informed the court that the government holds a 49 per cent equity stake in Vodafone Idea. Mehta, as per the ET report, noted that the Centre’s request for reassessment stemmed from concerns over the company’s financial viability and its impact on millions of subscribers.

Clarifying the scope of the relief, the CJI said: “We clarify that this is in the policy domain of the Union... there is no reason as to why that Union should be prevented from doing, with that view of the matter, we dispose of the writ petition.”

Advertisement

That said, the Supreme Court made it clear that the order was being passed only in the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case, specifically because the government had infused equity in the company and acted in the interest of Vodaofone Idea's 20-crore consumer base, the ET reported.

Vodafone Idea Q2 results preview

Kotak Institutional Equities expects Vodafone Idea to report a loss of Rs 6,668 crore for the September quarter compared with a loss of Rs 6,608 crore in the June quarter and a loss of Rs 7,175 crore in the same quarter last year.

"We expect revenue improvement of 2.1 per cent QoQ, led by higher ARPU, partially offset by continued subs losses. We estimate reported Ebitda increase of 1 per cent QoQ on better revenues, partly offset by higher network opex on 5G rollouts," Kotak said.

Advertisement

It is building in EoP subscriber base to decline of 10 lakh QoQ to 19.67 crore and expects ARPU for Vodafone Idea to increase to Rs169 oer month due to tariff pass-through and one additional day in the quarter.