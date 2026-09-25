Vodafone Idea shares rise after introducing free international roaming

With the breakthrough offering, said Vi, customers and their family members can now stay connected while travelling globally, across 170+ countries, for free.

"Consumers can simply open the Vi App, choose the international Roam-Free plans, start enjoying free international connectivity in their trip and travel with the confidence knowing that Vi has them connected, per the plan," Vodafone Idea said.

By 2 pm, Vodafone Idea shares had hit a high of Rs 14.32 apiece, up 1.56 per cent.

Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer at Vi said international roaming traditionally has meant buying a pack or an additional purchase of a new local SIM or a travel eSIM and mostly perceived as expensive.

"We are taking a disruptive approach by making international roaming as a built-in benefit on our key Vi plans. It is a simple but significant shift from ‘buy roaming when you travel’ to ‘your Vi number travels with you for free," Khosla said.

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Vodafone Idea said: "For decades, staying connected while travelling internationally meant juggling multiple SIM cards, buying local or travel SIMs before departure, losing the convenience of using one's Indian mobile number, missing critical OTPs, relying on unsecured public/free Wi-Fi, navigating tedious documentation, or worrying about unexpected roaming bills. Vi is now redefining that experience. Making it simple for the customer."