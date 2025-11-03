Vodafone Idea shares in seesaw trade; BSE seeks clarification on $4-6 billion investment report

Shares of Vodafone Idea displayed seesaw trade in the afternoon session on Monday. The stock zoomed over 14.20% after the Supreme Court said the government was free to consider relief on both additional and reassessment of the AGR dues for the ailing telco. Vodafone Idea had asked for relief on both additional AGR dues and a reassessment of all pending dues from the apex court, according to news reports.

Earlier, the stock was trading on a flat note amid a report that said PE firm Tillman Global Holdings (TGH) is in talks to invest $4-6 billion (around Rs 35,000-52,800 crore) in Vodafone Idea and take operational control of the loss-making telecom operator. The potential investment is dependent on the government giving a comprehensive relief package that addresses all of Vi’s liabilities, including AGR-related dues and spectrum payments.

However, amid the fund raising buzz, BSE has sought clarification from Vodafone Idea on the report mentioning raising of funds.

"The Exchange has sought clarification from Vodafone Idea Ltd on November 3, 2025, with reference to news appeared in https://www.news18.com dated November 3, 2025 quoting 'US PE Giant TGH In Talks To Invest Up To $6 Billion In Vodafone Idea'," said BSE in a communication to the telecom operator today.

The stock zoomed 14.20% to Rs 9.97 in the afternoon session today. The stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 8.80 at around 1 pm today. Displaying signs of seesaw trade, the stock trimmed gains from early morning when it zoomed 5.26% to Rs 9.19 today.

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.03 lakh crore at 3:00 pm today. Volumes of shares traded were high at 1,252.23 lakh with turnover rising to Rs 116.19 crore.

Later, the telecom stock ended 9.28% higher at Rs 9.54 on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Vodafone Idea stands at 49.2, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Vodafone Idea stock has a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating very high volatility during the period. Vodafone Idea shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day but higher than the 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 6.12 on August 14, 2025 and rose to a 52 week high of Rs 10.57 on October 27, 2025.

The telco is yet to announces its Q2 earnings. In Q1 of this fiscal, the firm's net loss widened to Rs 6608 crore, higher than the Rs 6,432 crore loss in Q1 FY25 . However, Q1 loss was lesser compared to the Rs 7,166 crore loss recorded in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations climbed 5 percent year-on-year to Rs 11,022.5 crore, with only marginal sequential growth.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) climbed 15% to Rs 177 in Q1 FY26 from Rs 154 in the same quarter last year. The company said its bank debt had fallen to Rs 1,930 crore as of June 30, 2025.