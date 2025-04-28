Vodafone Idea to launch 5G services in Chandigarh, Patna; stock up 10% in a month

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is expanding its 5G network to Chandigarh and Patna starting April 28, 2025 (Monday). This rollout is part of the company's ongoing efforts to broaden its 5G reach across India, following a successful launch in Mumbai. In March, Vi reported that over 70% of eligible users in Mumbai have adopted 5G, accounting for 20% of the network's total data traffic. The company plans to extend its 5G services to Delhi and Bangalore by May.

Coinciding with the ongoing T20 League, Vi has already enabled 5G connectivity in 11 major cricket stadiums nationwide, allowing fans to experience high-speed mobile internet during matches.

The introductory offer for Vi users includes unlimited 5G data on plans starting at Rs 299. This move aligns with the increasing penetration of 5G handsets and the growing demand for faster and more reliable network services.

For the network deployment in Chandigarh and Patna, Vi said it has partnered with Samsung to incorporate energy-efficient infrastructure and vRan technology. This partnership aims to improve network flexibility and performance. Additionally, an AI-based Self-Organizing Network (SON) system has been deployed to further optimise network performance, ensuring seamless connectivity for Vi customers.

On the stock-specific front, Vi shares settled 0.13 per cent lower at Rs 7.46. At this closing price, the stock has still climbed 9.54 per cent in the past one month.

"Technically, support will be at Rs 7.5 and resistance at Rs 8. A decisive move above Rs 8 level may trigger a further upside towards Rs 9. The expected trading range will be between Rs 7 and Rs 9 for the short term," said Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi.

The government recently raised its stake in Voda Idea to 48.99 per cent from 22.60 per cent by converting a part of spectrum payment dues into equity shares worth Rs 36,950 crore. This followed the government's 2021 telecom relief package announcement. Despite the Centre's stake raise, operational control will stay with the promoters -- UK's Vodafone Plc and the Aditya Birla Group (ABG).

Vodafone UK's stake in Vi declined to around 16.1 per cent from about 24.4 per cent before the said transaction, while ABG's ownership slipped to 9.4 per cent from nearly 14 per cent previously.