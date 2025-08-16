Vodafone, M&M, Lemon Tree, Shanti Gold among stocks in focus next week; here's why

Domestic equities Sensex and Nifty50 ended the week on a positive note after a six-week losing streak, buoyed by robust DII inflows that offset persistent FII selling. In the coming week, investor focus will remain on quarterly earnings, corporate actions, and key business updates.

Here are a few stocks that would be in focus next week:

Results next week: Shanti Gold International, Aditya Infotech, GNG Electronics, Esaar India, PVP Ventures, Modi's Navnirman, and TSC India will post their quarterly results in the coming week, data compiled from BSE suggests.



Corporate actions: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Power Grid Corporation of India, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Coal India, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Jindal Steel & Power and Godfrey Phillips India are among dozens of stocks which would turn ex-dividend next week, BSE data showed.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea stock will be in the spotlight next week after the telecom operator, post market hours on August 14, reported a net loss of Rs 6,608 crore for the quarter, widening from a loss of Rs 6,432 crore in the year-ago period.

Lemon Tree Hotels: Fleur Hotels, a subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels, has received a nod from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to develop and operate a five-star Aurika hotel in Nehru Place.

Mahindra & Mahindra: SUV maker on Friday unveiled its future product roadmap with the global debut of the NU_IQ platform and four new concept models, Vision.S, Vision.T, Vision.SXT and Vision.X at the Freedom NU event in Mumbai.

Glenmark Pharma: The company reported an 86 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 46.87 crore for the first quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 340.27 crore in the same quarter last year.

Patanjali Foods: Patanjali Foods on Thursday, after market hours, appointed former Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra as a non-executive independent director on its board.



Ecoboard Industries: The company has secured a Rs 225 crore work order from Kaligiri Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd for setting up a 12 TPD compressed biogas (CBG) plant based on Sulzer’s wet CSTR technology.

EMS Ltd: EMS has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) worth Rs 104.05 crore from UP Jal Nigam (Urban) for the Agra Water Supply Re-Organisation Scheme (Trans Yamuna Zone I & II – Package 1).

