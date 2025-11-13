Voltas Q2 earnings: Net profit falls 74% on lean summer, GST impact 

Voltas Ltd, a Tata Group firm, reported a 74 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 34.3 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. In the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, the firm reported consolidated net profit of Rs 134 crore. Revenue fell 10% to Rs 2347 crore in Q2 from Rs 2619 crore in the year-ago period, Voltas said. EBITDA slipped 57% to Rs 70.4 crore in Q2 from Rs 162 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA margins fell 320 bps to 3% in Q2 from 6.2% in the year-ago period.



The Tata Group firm said the quarter was marked by external challenges such as lean summer and GST-related demand deferment, which impacted retail offtake and margins. Despite these short-term headwinds, Voltas retained its market leadership and continued to strengthen its strategic position through product innovation, manufacturing excellence, and channel expansion, while its diversified portfolio, including Electro-Mechanical Projects and Services and Engineering Products, acted as a stabilizer, reinforcing Voltas’ evolution into a comprehensive consumer durables and engineering solutions enterprise.

The earnings were announced minutes before the market closing today.

Share price of Voltas declined 0.64% to Rs 1326.60 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 1335.10.

Voltas share has lost 21.29% in one year and lost 27.31% since the beginning of this year.

Meanwhile, domestic benchmark indices ended on a flat note on Thursday. Sensex ended 12 points higher at 84,478 and Nifty rose 3.35 points to end at 25,879.