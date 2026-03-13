Waaree Energies, BHEL, IRCTC, Paytm shares see MF buying in Feb; midcaps they sold

Waaree Energies Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC), PB Fintech Ltd and Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) were some of the midcap stocks, which domestic fund managers bought with both hands in February. Others included National Aluminium Company (Nalco), One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm), IndusInd Bank Ltd and Coforge Ltd, among others. Net-net MFs were buyers of 44 per cent of Nifty Midcap 100 stocks.

Mutual funds (MFs), on the other hand, chose to trim stakes in Tata Elxsi Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, Bank of India (BoI) and Polycab India.

MF's held 58 lakh Waaree Energies shares worth Rs 1,560 crore at the end of February, up 43.5 per cent month-on-month (MoM) in value terms and up 47.6 per cent in terms of shares added, MOFSL noted. The stock was down 3 per cent for the month.

The institutional class held 39.25 crore BHEL shares worth Rs 10,400 crore, up 37.2 per cent MoM in value terms and 36 per cent in terms of addition in shares.

Similar was the case with IRCTC where value of stocks held by MFs jumped 15.2 per cent to Rs 1,180 crore, even as the stock price fell 8 per cent for the month. MF held 2.08 crore shares in IRCTC in February, up 26 per cent MoM.

MF exposure to PB Fintech jumped 7.3 per cent MoM to Rs 16,260 crore in February, even as the stock declined 10 per cent for the month. SAIL, which was up 10 per cent, saw MF holding rising 16 per cent MoM to 34.2 crore shares. They were worth Rs 5670 crore, up 27.2 per cent YoY.

Nalco, Vishal Mega Mart, IREDA, 360 ONE WAM, Coforge and Paytm saw 10-16 per cent jump in MF share purchases in February. These stocks were down 4-28 per cent for the month. IndusInd Bank, Premier Energies, Vodafone Idea and Adani Total Gas also saw MF buying for the month.

On the flip side, MFs holding in Tata Elxsi fell 46.8 per cent in value terms to Rs 260 crore. They held 5 lakh Tata Elxsi shares in February, 37.3 per cent below January levels. Godrej Properties, Aditya Birla Capital, APL Apollo Tubes, BoI and Polycab India saw 14-31 per cent fall in shares held by MF. Except for Polycab India, which was up 23 per cent for the month, rest of the stocks witnessed 10-25 per cent drop in MF holding in value terms.