Waaree Energies shares climb 2% post Q1 results; what analysts are saying

Shares of Waaree Energies Ltd jumped 5.82 per cent on Tuesday to hit an intraday high of Rs 3,291.95. The stock eventually settled 2.01 per cent higher at Rs 3,173.40. This increase came after the company reported a significant 89 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 745 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, compared to Rs 394 crore in the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations rose 30 per cent to Rs 4,426 crore in Q1 FY26, up from Rs 3,409 crore in Q1 FY25. Waaree Energies' board has approved a capital expenditure of Rs 2,754 crore to set up two new plants, enhancing its production capacity in the solar PV module segment.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, noted that Waaree Energies shares have been experiencing high volatility. "Investors comfortable with such volatility may consider staying in this high-beta stock. The quarterly performance has been strong and existing holders can continue with their positions," he stated.

From a technical standpoint, support is placed at Rs 2,980, and the stock is considered a 'buy-on-dip' at current levels.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, said, "Waaree Energies is currently consolidating within a narrow range, indicating a pause before the next directional move. As long as stock sustains above Rs 2,980 on a closing basis, the broader structure remains positive. A decisive move above Rs 3,250 could lead the stock toward Rs 3,400–3,500 in the near term. The stock remains a candidate for buy-on-dips with stop-loss placed below Rs 2,980."

The scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 10-day simple moving average (SMA). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 41.66. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

Founded in December 1990, Waaree Energies is an Indian manufacturer of solar PV modules. As of June 2025, promoters held a 64.30 per cent stake in the company. Headquartered in Mumbai, the firm has an installed capacity of nearly 15 GW for solar PV modules and 5.4 GW for solar cells.