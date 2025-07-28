Waaree Energies shares fall ahead of Q1 results; earnings preview

Waaree Energies fell 2 per cent in Monday's trade ahead of the renewable energy solutions provider's June quarter results. Stock analysts largely expect Waaree Energies to report 65 per cent surge in net profit for the quarter on over 30 per cent rise in sales. Hopes of strong results partly reflected a 50 per cent surge on the counter since April lows.

Stock investors would keenly monitor the progress of Waaree’s solar cell manufacturing facility ramp up, which may further aid the company's revenue growth and margin expansion, supporting its Ebitda guidance of Rs 5,500–6,000 crore in FY26. Also, investors would look at any cues on the impact on demand due to abolition of tax credit in the US and any update on new adjacent businesses.

By 11 am, Waaree Energies shares had fallen 2 per cent to hit a low of Rs 3,131.10 on BSE.

For the quarter, Kotak expects Waaree Energies to report 65 per cent surge in adjusted profit at Rs 649.40 crore compared with Rs 394.10 crore in the same quarter last year. net sales is seen rising 32 per cent YoY to Rs 4,496.70 crore from Rs 3,408.90 crore YoY.

Kotak sees sequential revenue growth at 12 per cent. This growth is expected to be driven by the scaling up of its 5.4 GW cell facility and enhanced utilisation rates. The company is also forecasted to see a 470 basis points improvement in margins compared to the previous year. Additionally, the strong growth in the EPC business is anticipated to further bolster Waaree's financial performance.

Nuvama estimated Q1FY26E revenue and Ebitda of Waaree Energies to grow at 31 per cent and 88 per cent YoY, respectively. It believes Waaree's Q1 production likely to rise to 2.3GW, up 40 per cent YoY or 9 per cent QoQ. Ebitda margin is seen improving to 23 per cent, up 702 basis points YoY or 19 basis points QoQ. It sees profit at Rs 652.50 crore, up 66 per cent.

Nuvama said Q1 margin may improve, owing to operational leverage, softening raw material cost and its foray in high-margin domestic content requirement (DCR) market with start of its solar cell production.