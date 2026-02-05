Waaree Energies shares in focus after arm wins solar module order; key details

Shares of Waaree Energies likely to be in focus on Thursday following an order win announcement. On Wednesday, shares of Waaree Energies edged up 0.03 per cent to close at Rs 3103 on the BSE, slightly higher than its previous close of Rs 3102.05.

In an exchange filing dated February 4, post-market hours, the company disclosed that Waaree Solar Americas Inc. received an order for the supply of 150 MW solar modules. The contract was awarded by a “renowned customer who is a solar power developer and engaged in the business of an independent power producer," the company said in its filing with exchanges.

According to the exchange filing, classified as an order from an international entity, the terms involve a one-time supply schedule slated for execution across the year 2026-27.

Meanwhile, earlier on January 19, 2026, Waaree Energies announced a dual win totalling over 2.2 GW. The parent company had received a domestic order for 210 MW DCR solar modules from a customer developing renewable projects in India.

Simultaneously, the company informed that its subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas Inc, had bagged a colossal mandate for supply of 2000 MW solar modules from a US-based developer of utility-scale solar and storage projects

Waaree Energies last month on January 21, reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,106.79 crore in Q3 FY26, registering a 118.35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump.