Waaree Energies shares in focus amid talks with states for Rs 8,175 crore factory; key details

On Thursday, shares of Waaree Energies closed 2.98 per cent lower at Rs 2875.70 apiece on BSE. The renewable energy giant remains in the buzz on D-Street on Friday.



In a clarification to a media report, after market hours on Thursday, the company informed exchanges that it is currently in discussions with the Government of Andhra Pradesh and certain other state governments to establish a new greenfield manufacturing facility.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“The same was duly intimated to the stock exchanges on October 01, 2025,” the company said.

On October 1, 2025, the company board approved capital expenditure of approximately Rs 8,000 crore for its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Energy Storage Solutions Private Limited, the company noted.

The investment is dedicated to scaling up the manufacturing capacity of lithium-ion advanced chemistry storage cells and battery energy storage systems (BESS). This plan is expected to multiply its production capabilities, taking it from the current 3.5 GWh up to an impressive 20 GWh, the company said.

Earlier exchange filing dated October 16, 2025 showed that the total approved additional capex actually sits at Rs 8,175 crore. Waaree allocated approximately Rs 125 crore to expand its electrolyser manufacturing plant from 0.3 GW to 1 GW. Another Rs 50 crore is slated to boost its inverter manufacturing capacity from 3 GW to 4 GW.