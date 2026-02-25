Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Waaree Energies shares in focus as firm bags 300 MW wind project; key details

Waaree Energies shares in focus as firm bags 300 MW wind project; key details

On Tuesday, shares of Waaree Energies rose 3.75% to settle at 3025.20 apiece on the BSE.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated Feb 25, 2026 8:34 AM IST
Waaree Energies shares in focus as firm bags 300 MW wind project; key detailsOn Tuesday, shares of Waaree Energies rose 3.75% to settle at 3025.20 apiece on the BSE.

Waaree Energies shares likely to be in focus on Wednesday, following back-to-back deal announcements by the renewable energy major. 

In an exchange filing post market hours on February 24, the company said Waaree Forever Energies Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Waaree Energies Ltd, received an domestic order by the Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI). 

Advertisement

Related Articles

It tasked the subsidiary with the development of a 300MW Wind Power Project in Dwarka, Gujarat. This one-time contract comes with a power purchase agreement that will remain valid for 25 years, starting from the scheduled commencement of supply date, the company noted.

Earlier on February 23, 2026, Waaree Energies had announced that the parent company secured a one-time order for the supply of 500 MW solar modules. Execution for this 500MW module supply is locked in for the 2026-27 financial year, the company said.

On Tuesday, shares of Waaree Energies rose 3.75% to settle at 3025.20 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 25, 2026 8:34 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today