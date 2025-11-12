Waaree Energies shares in focus as firm secures 360 MW solar order; key details

Shares of Waaree Energies Ltd were in focus on Wednesday after the solar equipment manufacturer announced that it had secured a significant new domestic order for the supply of solar modules, further extending its strong financial and operational run.

In a filing with the stock exchanges on Tuesday, November 11, the company said it has received an order for the supply of 360 MW solar modules. The order has been placed by a renowned customer who is a developer and owner-operator of utility-scale solar and energy storage projects, Waaree added.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The company clarified that the contract is a one-time supply order, expected to be completed within the financial year 2025–26. It also confirmed that the transaction is not related-party in nature and that the promoter group has no interest in the awarding entity.

The company’s consolidated net profit more than doubled year-on-year to Rs 843 crore in the September quarter, up from Rs 362 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations surged 69.7 per cent YoY to Rs 6,066 crore from Rs 3,574 crore, while Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) jumped to Rs 1,406 crore from Rs 525 crore a year ago. Consequently, the Ebitda margin expanded sharply to 23.2 per cent from 14.7 per cent in Q2FY25.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, shares of Waaree Energies closed marginally higher at Rs 3,319.45 on the BSE, up 0.14 per cent from the previous close. The stock has delivered nearly 24 per cent over the past six months.