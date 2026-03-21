Waaree Energies shares in focus on Monday: CEO exits, CFO steps down; new leadership named

Waaree Energies Ltd shares are likely to be in focus on Monday, March 23 following a major top-deck reshuffle. The company announced the early exit of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), alongside the scheduled exit of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and changes in its leadership roles.

According to a stock exchange filing late Friday, the company said it has mutually agreed to relieve Amit Ashok Paithankar from the role of Whole-Time Director and CEO with effect from March 20, 2026, which is an earlier date than May 15, 2026, as previously informed to the exchanges late last year.

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In a parallel development, the company also informed the bourses that it has taken note of the cessation of Sonal Shrivastava from the CFO position, effectively completing her requisite notice period.

In Shrivastava’s resignation letter attached to the regulatory filing, Shrivastava noted she is moving on to "pursue opportunities outside the group, focusing more on strategic leadership".

Jignesh Devchandbhai Rathod, who steps up from his current role as CEO-designate to officially become the full-time director and CEO starting Saturday, March 21, subject to shareholder approval.

The exchange filing noted that Rathod is a company veteran who has been deeply associated with Waaree's management since November 2007.

The company board has approved the appointment of Abhishek Pareek as CFO and key managerial personnel with effect from March 21. Pareek, currently Group Head Finance, brings nearly two decades of experience across corporate finance, treasury and capital markets, the exchange filing noted.

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According to the filing, Munna Singh will take charge as the new deputy CFO, while Varun Goenka has been roped in as the President - growth & strategy. Both of these appointments will officially take effect from Wednesday, April 1, 2026.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Waaree Energies shares edged 0.25% higher at Rs 3164.20 apiece on BSE, against their previous close of Rs 3156.35.