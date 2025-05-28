Waaree Energies shares in focus today, here's why

Shares of Waaree Energies are in news today after the firm said its subsidiary Waaree Power's agreement to buy a 55% stake in Ewaa Renewable Techno Solutions Pvt Ltd for Rs 5.5 crore has been mutually terminated.

The shares of solar panel maker Waaree Energies ended 0.25% lower on Tuesday to Rs 2796.60 against the previous close of Rs 2803.55. The market cap of the firm stood at Rs 80,314 crore .

Total 0.55 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 15.50 crore on BSE.

"Waaree Power Private Limited (“WPPL”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Waaree Energies Limited, has executed a Share Subscription cum Shareholders Agreement on December 14, 2024 with Ewaa Renewable Techno Solutions Private Limited (“ERTSPL”) and existing shareholders of ERTSPL namely, Rajjat Kumar Bothra and Nitin Bothra for acquisition of shares in ERTSPL, to acquire 55% stake in ERTSPL i.e. 55,00,000 equity shares at Rs @10 each amounting to Rs. 5.50 crores. In this connection, we would like to inform you that the aforesaid Share Subscription cum Shareholders Agreement has been mutually terminated vide termination agreement dated May 27, 2025," said Waaree Energies.

Waaree Energies is an Indian manufacturer of solar PV modules with an aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW. Its product portfolio includes solar energy products consisting of the PV modules such as multicrystalline modules; Monocrystalline modules; and TopCon modules.