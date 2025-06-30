Waaree Energies shares jump 4% as fresh order win; details here

Shares of Waaree Energies Ltd jumped 4.14 per cent to hit a high of Rs 3,070 in Monday’s trade. The rally came after its wholly-owned subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas, secured a 540 MW solar module supply order on June 27 (Friday) from a leading client engaged in developing and operating utility-scale solar and energy storage projects across the United States. "The supply includes 270 MW of solar modules in 2025 and another 270 MW in 2027–2028," the company stated.

Earlier, Waaree Solar Americas had bagged a significant order for 599 MW of solar modules from an international customer.

The solar PV module manufacturer recently announced plans to expand its manufacturing footprint in the United States, particularly in Texas, as part of its broader growth strategy. The company aims to scale its manufacturing capacity to 3 gigawatts (GW) by FY26.

A few market experts maintain a broadly positive outlook on this high-beta stock.

"Investors may consider holding this high-beta counter, but it's advisable to maintain stop-loss levels while trading," said Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities.

From a technical standpoint, the stock remains bullish, noted Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza. "A strong breakout above the Rs 3,050 level could spark renewed buying interest, potentially pushing the stock toward Rs 3,300 in the near term. Traders should watch for a confirmed breakout to ride the next leg of the rally," Kamble added.

Founded in December 1990, Waaree Energies is an Indian manufacturer of solar PV modules. As of March 2025, the promoters held a 64.30 per cent stake in the company. Headquartered in Mumbai, the firm has an installed capacity of nearly 15 GW for solar PV modules and 5.4 GW for solar cells.