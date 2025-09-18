Waaree Energies shares off day’s high; Indosolar OFS kicks off

Shares of Waaree Energies declined in Thursday’s trade after the company said it would offload a part of its stake in Indosolar Limited via an Offer for Sale (OFS) to comply with minimum public shareholding requirements.

On Thursday, shares of Waaree Energies slipped 2.2 per cent from the day’s high of Rs 3,645.15 to hit a day’s low of Rs 3,566 on the BSE. By 10:07 am, the stock was trading 0.81 per cent lower at Rs 3,574.35, valuing the company at Rs 1.02 lakh crore. Despite the decline, the counter remains nearly 97 per cent above its 52-week low of Rs 1,808.65.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In a stock exchange filing, Waaree Energies said it plans to sell up to 61 lakh equity shares of Indosolar, representing 14.66 per cent of the company’s issued and paid-up share capital

The OFS will open for non-retail investors on September 18, 2025, and for retail investors on September 19, 2025. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 500 per share. Antique Stock Broking Limited has been appointed as the seller’s broker for the transaction.

“The sale is being undertaken to comply with the minimum public shareholding requirement,” Waaree Energies said in its regulatory disclosure.

As per the notice, 10 per cent of the shares on offer have been reserved for retail investors, while at least 25 per cent will be set aside for mutual funds and insurance companies, subject to valid bids at or above the floor price.

Advertisement

Waaree Energies stock is placed above their 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs).