Waaree Energies shares surge 67% in six months; should investors ride the rally?

Shares of Waaree Energies Ltd continued their upward momentum for the third straight session on Thursday, gaining 3.45 per cent to touch a high of Rs 3,597.65. The stock was last seen trading 1.56 per cent higher at Rs 3,532, marking a 66.92 per cent rise over the past six months.

The solar PV module maker reported a significant 89 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 745 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, compared to Rs 394 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations rose 30 per cent to Rs 4,426 crore in Q1 FY26, up from Rs 3,409 crore in Q1 FY25.

Analysts largely remain positive on Waaree Energies as it hovers near record highs. Key supports are seen at Rs 3,000–3,438, while upside targets range between Rs 3,740 and Rs 3,900. However, one suggests using trailing stop-losses or booking profits, while another cautions that the stock is more suitable for high-risk traders.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, noted that the stock is in a momentum phase and is suitable only for high-risk-taking investors or traders at current levels.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said Waaree Energies remains on a bullish path, nearing lifetime highs with strong technical support. He highlighted support at Rs 3,200 and Rs 3,000 and advised booking profits through trailing stop-losses as long as the momentum sustains.

Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, pointed out that Waaree Energies has given a rounding pattern breakout on daily charts, backed by rising volumes and strong buying interest. His recommendation: Buy above current levels with a stop loss at Rs 3,387 and targets at Rs 3,740 and Rs 3,900.

Sebi-registered analyst AR Ramachandran said Waaree Energies looks bullish on daily charts, with strong support at Rs 3,438. A daily close above Rs 3,614 could open the way for Rs 3,898 in the near term.

Founded in December 1990, Waaree Energies is an Indian manufacturer of solar PV modules. As of June 2025, promoters held a 64.30 per cent stake in the company. Headquartered in Mumbai, the firm has an installed capacity of nearly 15 GW for solar PV modules and 5.4 GW for solar cells.