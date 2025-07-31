Waaree Energies shares tank 6% post Trump tariff move; analysts weigh in

Shares of Waaree Energies Ltd declined 6.05 per cent in Thursday's trade, hitting a low of Rs 2,955. The sharp fall followed US President Donald Trump's announcement of a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, along with an additional penalty.

The solar PV module maker is looking to strategically expand its manufacturing footprint in the United States, with plans to set up operations in Texas. As part of its broader growth strategy, the company aims to scale its manufacturing capacity to 3 gigawatts (GW) by FY26.

"While the exact impact of the US trade tariffs needs to be assessed, existing investors may consider holding the stock given the company's strong long-term prospects," said Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities.

Technically, the counter looked weak on charts and can slip towards Rs 2,900 level in the near term, noted Ravi Singh, Senior Vice-President of Retail Research at Religare Broking. He added that immediate resistance is placed at Rs 3,050.

On the earnings front, the company reported a significant 89 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 745 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, compared to Rs 394 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 30 per cent to Rs 4,426 crore in Q1 FY26, up from Rs 3,409 crore in Q1 FY25. Waaree Energies' board has approved a capital expenditure of Rs 2,754 crore to set up two new plants, enhancing its production capacity in the solar PV module segment.

Separately, the company informed bourses that it has set up a 1.80 GW solar module line manufacturing facility at its factory at Degam, Gujarat.

Founded in December 1990, Waaree Energies is an Indian manufacturer of solar PV modules. As of June 2025, promoters held a 64.30 per cent stake in the company. Headquartered in Mumbai, the firm has an installed capacity of nearly 15 GW for solar PV modules and 5.4 GW for solar cells.