Waaree Energies shares: Two factors green energy stock is in focus today

Shares of Waaree Energies are in focus on Tuesday after the green energy firm said it won an order for supply of 500MW solar modules from a renowned customer who is a solar power developer and engaged in the business of Independent Power Producer.

Additionally, Waaree Clean Energy Solutions(a wholly owned subsidiary of Waaree Energies Limited) inked Electrolyzer as a Service (EAAS) Agreement for 2.5 MW Alkaline Electrolyzer for ZFI’s planned capacity addition for Green Hydrogen in Uttar Pradesh. Throgh this, the brokerage entered into a Strategic MoU to supply 50 MW of electrolyzers through EAAS route for its multiple decentralised small green hydrogen projects across Northen India marking a significant step in the acceleration of the green hydrogen economy for not only UP but also India.

In the previous session, Waaree Energies stock ended 0.73% higher at Rs 2915.90 against the previous close of Rs 2894.65. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 83,873 crore.

Total 0.43 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 12.49 crore.

Waaree Energies is an Indian manufacturer of solar PV modules with an aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW. Its product portfolio includes solar energy products consisting of the PV modules such as multicrystalline modules; Monocrystalline modules; and TopCon modules.