Waaree Energies stock gains on fresh order win from international client 

Shares of Waaree Energies rose 2% today after the solar PV module manufacturer said Waaree Solar Americas, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company won an order on August 26, 2025 for supply of 452MW solar modules from a renowned customer.

The customer is a developer and owner-operator of utility scale solar and energy storage projects across the United States. The supply of 452MW Solar modules is to carried out in financial year 2025-26 and 2026-27.

Waaree Energies stock climbed 2.03% to Rs 3215 against the previous close of Rs 3150.90. The market cap of the firm stood at Rs 91,150 crore mark. Total 1.04 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 33.05 crore on BSE.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Waaree Energies was open from October 21 to October 23, 2024. The Mumbai-based firm received Rs 4,321.44 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 3,600 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 48 lakh equity shares.

Waaree Energies is an Indian manufacturer of solar PV modules with an aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW. Its product portfolio includes solar energy products consisting of the PV modules such as multicrystalline modules; Monocrystalline modules; and TopCon modules.