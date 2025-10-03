Waaree Energies stock jumps 4% on Rs 8,175 crore expansion plan; check details

Shares of Waaree Energies Ltd rose in Friday’s trade after the company told stock exchanges that its board had approved a large-capacity expansion across its battery, electrolyser and inverter businesses.

On Friday, shares of Waaree Energies rose as much as 4.1 per cent to hit the day’s high of Rs 3,469 on the BSE, compared with Wednesday’s close of Rs 3,330.80. By 9:40 am, the stock was trading 3.13 per cent higher at Rs 3,435, giving the company a market valuation of Rs 98,804 crore. The counter currently trades about 90 per cent above its 52-week low of Rs 1,808.65.

The Mumbai-listed solar and clean-energy maker said in a filing dated October 1 that it has cleared a major investment programme in its wholly owned subsidiaries. In the exchange filing, the company said there would be an "Increase in the capacity of Lithium Ion Advanced Chemistry Storage Cell and BESS manufacturing plant from 3.5 GWh to 20 GWh and an additional capex of Rs 8000 crore" for Waaree Energy Storage Solutions Pvt Ltd.

The board also cleared fresh investments to ramp up green energy manufacturing. It approved scaling up electrolyser output at Waaree Clean Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd from 300 MW to 1,000 MW a year, with an additional capex of about Rs 125 crore.

At Waaree Power Pvt Ltd, inverter manufacturing capacity will rise from 3 GW to 4 GW, entailing a further Rs 50 crore outlay. Taken together with the earlier expansions, the total additional capex commitment works out to nearly Rs 8,175 crore.