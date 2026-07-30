Waaree, Kalyan Jewellers, Welspun Corp: Stocks to trade—  Price targets, stop loss & more

Kalyan Jewellers India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 680 | Stop Loss: Rs 560

Kalyan Jewellers has recently delivered a decisive breakout from its pole & flag pattern, effectively turning this resistance zone into a strong support area. It continues to trade above all key moving averages, reinforcing the strength of the ongoing uptrend. The overall technical setup indicates the potential for further upside, with the next target seen in the Rs 680-700 range. A prudent strategy would be to consider buying on dips towards the Rs 595–600 zone with a stop loss placed below Rs 560 to maintain a favourable risk-reward profile as the uptrend remains intact.



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Waaree Energies | Buy | Resistance: Rs 2,850 | Support: Rs 2,600

Waaree Energies Ltd continues to reflect a dominant bearish trend, characterized by a consistent pattern of lower highs and lower lows, indicating sustained selling pressure. While a short-term support zone may develop around Rs 2,650 to Rs 2,600, which aligns with its previous swing low, the absence of a meaningful recovery from this level could open the door for renewed downside. The overall outlook remains cautious unless the stock manages to move decisively above the strong resistance zone of Rs 2,850 to Rs 3,000 zone as only a breakout beyond this range would signal a potential shift in the prevailing trend.



Welspun Corp | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,980 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,560

Welspun Corp is about to give consolidation breakout after a few days of retracement with recent price action showing renewed upward momentum. The stock is trading comfortably above all key moving averages while the daily RSI has given positive crossover signals strengthening bullish momentum. This technical setup suggests a potential upside towards Rs 1,980, making current levels attractive for fresh long positions. We recommend buying Welspun Corp around Rs 1,680-1,700 zone with a stop loss at Rs 1,560, offering investors a favorable risk-reward proposition as the stock looks set to resume its upward trajectory.