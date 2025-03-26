Waaree Renewables shares in focus today, here's why 

Shares of Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd are in focus today after the power generation firm said it received a received a Letter of Award (LOA) worth Rs 230 crore.

Waaree Renewables shares slipped 2.89% to Rs 922.10 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 9612 crore in the previous session. Total 6.42 lakh shares of Waaree Renewables changed hands amounting to a high turnover of Rs 61.82 crore. The share hit a 52-week high of Rs 3037.75 on April 26, 2024 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 759 on March 3, 2025.

"We are pleased to inform that Waareertl has received a Letter of Award (LOA) for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works for Ground mount solar power project including Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of 170 MW AC/255 MW DC capacity on turnkey basis," said the firm.

The company will develop the Ground mount solar power project including Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of 170 MW AC /255 MW DC capacity on turnkey basis.

Net profit for Waaree Renewables slipped 17% to Rs 53.50 crore in the third quarter against a post-tax profit of Rs 64.25 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, profit was marginally lower than Rs 53.51 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 11.15% to Rs 360.34 crore in last quarter compared to Rs 324.19 crore in the year-ago period.

The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share of Rs 2 each.

Waaree Renewables is engaged in the business of generation of power through renewable energy sources and also providing Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services in this regard. It has its registered office in Mumbai and its energy generation site is located in Maharashtra.