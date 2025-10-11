Wall Street: Nuburu, Trilogy Metals, USA Rare Earth surge up to 179 per cent; here’s why

By Vested Finance

Despite a sea of red in the broader US markets, several individual stocks delivered stellar returns this past week, driven by strategic investments, acquisitions, and major partnership deals. While the major indices stumbled, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 dropping 2.43 per cent and 2.27 per cent respectively, specific companies captured investor attention with significant positive momentum.

Vested Finance noted that the overall market decline was fueled by uncertainty around the Federal Reserve's rate decisions, renewed trade tensions between the US and China, and data delays from the ongoing government shutdown.

The cautious market mood was amplified by internal divisions at the Fed over the timing of potential rate cuts and fresh tariff threats exchanged between Washington and Beijing, specifically targeting crucial rare earth materials, Vested Finance said. Adding to the unease, prominent financial figures from Goldman Sachs and Jamie Dimon issued warnings of a possible market correction. This volatility sent investors flocking to safe-haven assets, pushing gold prices past record levels.

Stocks in the spotlight

Amid the market turmoil, Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) was a standout performer, rocketing an incredible 179.7 per cent. The surge came after the company received a substantial $35.6 million investment from the US Department of War to push its Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects forward. Vested Finance also highlighted that Trilogy successfully secured crucial permits for its Ambler Road Project, a move expected to enhance access to Alaska's valuable mineral deposits.

The defense and rare earth sectors saw significant activity. Nuburu Defense LLC (BURU) jumped 87.1 per cent following its announcement to acquire Italy-based Orbit S.r.l. in a two-phase transaction. The deal initially grants Nuburu exclusive global distribution rights, with Orbit projecting revenues of approximately $19.3 million by 2028. Meanwhile, USA Rare Earth Inc. (USAR) climbed 16.9 per cent as shares fluctuated wildly after China moved to tighten its export restrictions on rare earth materials, a move that could reshape global supply chains for these critical minerals.

In the technology space, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) saw its stock rise 5.4 per cent after revealing a landmark AI partnership with OpenAI. Vested Finance noted the deal will see AMD supply its advanced Instinct GPUs to power OpenAI's infrastructure for model training, a collaboration poised to generate billions in revenue. However, analysts flagged potential concentration risks as AMD's fortunes become more tied to a few large AI clients.

Elsewhere, POET Technologies Inc. (POET) gained 19.8 per cent after completing a US$75 million private placement, with the funds earmarked for acquisitions, research and development, and expanding its business operations.

