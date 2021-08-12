Wall Street opens flat post jobless claims, inflation

Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Thursday as investors weighed data showing a steady jobs market recovery against a rise in producer prices, ahead of earnings reports from major companies including Walt Disney.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.0 points, or 0.01 per cent, at the open to 35,481.94. The S&P 500 fell 1.6 points, or 0.04 per cent, at the open to 4,446.08?, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.8 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 14,751.36 at the opening bell.

