Wall street starts lower after inflation data; earnings limit declines

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday after a solid rise in consumer prices in June reignited worries about economic growth peaking, while upbeat earnings reports from banks and PepsiCo kept declines at bay.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.2 points, or 0.10 per cent, at the open to 34959.96. The S&P 500 declined 3.6 points, or 0.08 per cent, at the open to 4381.07, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.1 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 14715.133 at the opening bell.

