The Indian stock market investors, who are experiencing bouts of volatility, are counting losses since February end. The US-Israel and Iran war, which started on February 28 has made Indian markets among the top losers compared to global peers. Add to that the rising crude oil prices, prospects of higher inflation and the FII outflows, investors are worried about the returns of their portfolios.

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While Sensex is down 7.33% or 5796.64 pts in a month, Nifty has lost 7.22% or 1767 pts during the same period.

Analysts and portfolio managers are betting on a strong market recovery whenever the West Asia war ends. Meanwhile, Amit Goel, Co-founder & Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360 is bullish on index ETFs .

In response to a question on where should investors park their funds (Rs 1 lakh) in ETF in 15 days, Goel told BTTV that 60% of the amount can be put into Nifty ETF, 20% to Junior BeES ETF and 20% to the private Banking ETF.

Goel suggests more weightage for Nifty ETF because he believes this index is going to bounce back with 7-8% returns.

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On the movement of Nifty, Goel said Nifty as an index was going down less than some of the other stocks, which is quite scary.

"And my sense is that the worst is not, the worst is not too far ahead," added Goel.