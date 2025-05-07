Welspun Corp shares gain on fresh order win, check details 

Welspun Corp shares gained over a percent on Wednesday after the firm said it has received a prestigious export order for supply of coated LSAW line pipes and bends from India. Welspun Corp shares rose 1.33% to Rs 765 on BSE on Wednesday. The stock has gained 31% in a year and risen 229% in two years. Earlier, Welspun Corp stock opened lower at Rs 752.55 against the previous close of Rs 756.50. Market cap of Welspun Corp stood at Rs 20,136 crore on BSE.

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 900 on March 24,2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 441 on June 4, 2024.

"Since our last announcement dated 5th February, 2025 we have received additional orders, cumulatively valued at Rs 1,950 Crore for our India pipes facility. With these new orders, our current consolidated global order book stands at Rs 19,300 Crore (approx). These orders will be executed in FY26 & FY27," said Welspun Corp.

Welspun Corp Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing steel products and plastic products. The company is engaged in the business of production and coating of high-grade submerged arc welded pipes, hot rolled steel plates and coils. It is a service provider of welded line pipes, ductile iron pipes, stainless steel pipes, tubes and bars.