Welspun Corp shares rise 4% amid market crash; what's fuelling the rally?

Welspun Corp share price today: Welspun Corp shares gained 4% on Monday after the steel and plastics products maker said it won a large order for supply of pipes from the firm's US facility valued at approximately Rs 1,000 crore. Welspun Corp shares rose 3.93% to Rs 849.90 on BSE on Monday. The stock has lost 5.13% in a year and risen 318% in three years.

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Earlier, Welspun Corp stock opened higher at Rs 826.05 against the previous close of Rs 817.70. Market cap of Welspun Corp stood at Rs 21,741 crore on BSE.

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 994.50 on June 10, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 670.05 on June 7, 2025.

"We are pleased to announce the receipt of a large order for supply of Pipes from our US facility valued at approx. Rs 1,000 Crore.With this latest order and orders secured since our last announcement on 30th January, 2026, our consolidated global order book now stands at Rs 24,700 Crore (approx. US$ 2.6 billion), giving clear business visibility and continuity both at India and USA assets. The above order book will be executed during FY26, FY27 and FY28," said Welspun.

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In the third quarter of the current fiscal, net profit stood at Rs 453 crore, down 33 per cent from Rs 675 crore a year earlier led by a higher base in the corresponding quarter that included one-time proceeds from the sale of shares in an associate.

Revenue from operations rose 25 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,532 crore in Q3 FY26 against Rs 3614 crore on a year on year basis.

Earnings before interest, depreciation, tax and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 35% to Rs 645 crore in Q3 against Rs 478 crore on a year-on-year basis.

Total expenses in Q3 came at Rs 4,060 crore, against 21 per cent from Rs 3,351 crore in the year ago period.

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Meanwhile, Sensex stood at 72,583.69, down 999.53 points or 1.36 per cent. Nifty slipped to 22,507.85, down 311.75 points or 1.37 per cent in early deals today as Iran and US war intensified over the weekend. Asian markets too tumbled with Japan's Nikkei and Korea's Kospi falling up to 3.3 per cent. Hong Kong shares were down 1 per cent. US stock indices had tanked 1.7-2.3 per cent on Friday.

Welspun Corp Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing steel products and plastic products. The company is engaged in the business of production and coating of high-grade submerged arc welded pipes, hot rolled steel plates and coils. It is a service provider of welded line pipes, ductile iron pipes, stainless steel pipes, tubes and bars.